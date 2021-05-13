Before the arrival of her & Prince Harry's daughter, Meghan Markle isn't having a baby shower for THIS reason

While a star-studded New York City baby shower had taken place when she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's son Archie, Meghan Markle will not be having a baby shower, before the arrival of her daughter, for a noble reason.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently stationed in their Montecito mansion with their son Archie, 2, are just a few weeks away from becoming parents again. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcoming their second child, a baby girl, as Archie will soon become a big brother. In case you were wondering if Meghan plans to have a lavish baby shower with her celebrity friends in LA, she won't be!

According to US Weekly, Markle has made the decision to not have a baby shower because of the current global circumstances. "Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now. There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose," a source shared with US Weekly. Moreover, Meghan doesn't just have the support of her friends but she's also found "the ideal partner" in Harry, who has been "taking care of Archie" while also "working to provide for" their family.

We can't wait for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little bundle of joy to arrive!

Interestingly, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, The Duchess had a star-studded baby shower in New York City and in attendance was her best friend Jessica Mulroney along with her celebrity friends Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Gayle King. If Markle were to have had a baby shower this time around, the celebrity guest list would have been a long one for sure.

