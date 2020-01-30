Arrow Finale: Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, David Ramsey and other stars bid farewell to the show; Check Out

After an emotional finale of Arrow, Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, Katherine McNamara and other stars said goodbye to the show with heartfelt social media posts. Check them out.

The CW bid adieu to Arrow with an emotional series finale. After a successful journey of eight seasons and 170 episodes, series aired its finale episode on January 28. While it may be the end of an 8-year journey for the fans who made the show what it was and would continue to cherish it, the was even more emotional for the actors who dedicated so many years of their lives in shaping the series. As they ended a huge chapter of their acting careers, the cast of Arrow took to social media and celebrated their journey with the show.

Stephen Amell, who has been a part of the show as his character Oliver Queen since the very beginning, referred to the end of the journey as bittersweet. “Today’s bittersweet. Arrow meant so much to me for so many years. It was a transformative journey... but it was time to let it go. I lace my boots and don the hood one last time tonight. I’ll forever cherish being an ambassador for Oliver Queen. Thank you for the honor,” he wrote alongside a picture featuring his character from the show.

Today’s bittersweet. Arrow meant so much to me for so many years. It was a transformative journey... but it was time to let it go. I lace my boots and don the hood one last time tonight. I’ll forever cherish being an ambassador for Oliver Queen. Thank you for the honor. pic.twitter.com/pTxgtCWyqu — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 28, 2020

Katherine McNamara celebrated her run in the show, as Mia Smoak, with a series of tweets. She also treated her fans with a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from her time on set. In one of her posts, she thanked her team for believing in her and entrusting. Meanwhile, Katie Cassidy thanked her fans for showering her with love and also shared a heartfelt message about her time on the show. “And that's a wrap. Thank you to the most amazing cast and crew for the unforgettable moments, late night laughs and constant good energy on set. So much love for each and every one of you!” she wrote alongside a picture of the whole cast.

And that's a wrap Thank you to the most amazing cast and crew for the unforgettable moments, late night laughs and constant good energy on set. So much love for each and every one of you! #ArrowSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/i2FLYeDKUb — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) January 29, 2020

David Ramsey, who plays the character of John Diggle, shared some of his favourite moments from the show on his Instagram. Emily Bett Rickards, who played the role of Felicity Smoak for one last time in the finale episode, shared an emotional tribute to the show. “Until the next one bud! And to the rest of you... Enjoy the finale. The last 8 years would have been impossible without you all. thank you! X” she wrote alongside a photo of the empty seats left behind by Amell and herself.

Grant Gustin, who featured on the show as Barry Allen aka The Flash, said goodbye to his journey on the series by posting a picture of the cast and crew responsible for the show. “Congrats to the entire cast and crew of Arrow on a remarkable run. It takes an army to make a show like Arrow. Thank you for letting me be a part of it and for always making me feel so welcome. I hope we have the opportunity to cross paths again,” he wrote in the caption. Various other stars including Caity Lotz, Juliana Harkavy, Paul Blackthorne, Roy Harper and Katrina Law also posted emotional tributes on social media.

If there’s one person that deserves a shit ton of credit for getting a show through eight seasons of production, it’s @stephenamell

Well done that man.

Bit of a legend really.#Arrow #ArrowSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/bSQBVcJFIU — Paul Blackthorne (@PaulBlackthorne) January 28, 2020

