Arrow star Stephen Amell throws shades at John Cena for his Green Arrow diss on Peacemaker's season finale

Arrow star Stephen Amell is throwing shade at John Cena for his Green Arrow diss in the season finale of Peacemaker. In a recent Tweet, Amell threw a jab at Cena whose character in the series makes Green Arrow the bud of a joke that did not sit right with the Arrow actor. The CW series Green Arrow which cast Amell as the protagonist ended in 2020 after airing a total of 8 seasons.

In Peacemaker's season finale, Peacemaker (John Cena) trolls Green Arrow by saying that he "goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume." John Economos played by Steve Agee then chimes in and quips, "I actually heard that’s true about Green Arrow." On Tweeter, a netizen tagged Amell and asked him what he thought of his name being mentioned in the series, to which Amell replied, "Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV," via ET Canada.

For those unversed, Amell is currently portraying a wrestler on the TV show Heels which has been confirmed to come back with a second season next year though not much has been revealed about the upcoming season and its release date as of yet.

However, Green Arrow is not the only superhero name that got dragged through the mud on John Cena's show. In season one, the Flash was referred to, by the Peacemaker, as "an unbearable d-bag." The series even absurdly mentioned that Superman "has a poop fetish."

