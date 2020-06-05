Artem Chigvintsev proposes to Nikki Bella; Pops the question with a ring in his hand

Artem Chigvintsev gets down on his knee with a ring in his hand and proposes to Nikki Bella for marriage.

In the all-new episode of Total Bellas, Artem Chigvintsev proposed to his lady love Nikki Bella in the most romantic way ever. Nikki Bella and Artem fled to France in November 2019 where the couple got engaged and now Artem has taken another step and proposed to Nikki Bella for marriage. In the last episode, Brie Bella took Artem to a jewelry store in order to help him select a ring for Nikki and the Dancing With The Stars alum has finally executed his plan surprising Nikki Bella on her birthday.

Artem took Nikki to a chateau for dinner before turning her birthday celebration into a lavish proposal. He rehearsed the proposal with Nikki's sister Brie and mom Kathy Colace a couple of times before meeting Nikki. On the special day, Artem led Nikki to a room filled with candles, flowers, and a string quartet as his family got seated in the chateau. Thinking the surprise ambiance was just for her birthday Nikki exclaimed, "This is the best birthday ever!" Little did she know that a lot more is coming.

As the music stopped in between, Artem looked at Nikki and said, "I feel like when we met it was definitely fate. And the thing is, when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control." And an overwhelmed Nikki turned couldn't stop blushing. "Love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies. You turned my world upside down but in the most incredible way. And I love you so, so much," he continued and got down on one knee, surprising Nikki with a ring and popping the questing, "I want to spend every sunrise and every sunset with you. What I'm trying to say is, will you marry me?"

"Oh my goodness! Are you serious right now?" an elated Nikki jumped into her fiance's arms and asked him.

