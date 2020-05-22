Artem Chigvintsev selects a ring for Nikki Bella and his reaction when he finds out the price is hilarious

Artem Chigvintsev selects an engagement ring for Nikki Bella and begins sweating when he finds out its price.

The last episode of Total Bellas saw Niki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev once again discuss their differences. While Nikki decided to freeze her eggs without Artem being involved, the latter still wished to talk it out and get on the same page about their future. However, Nikki insisted she didn't want to rush things with Artem which made the Dancing With the Stars alum seek advice from her elder sister Brie Bella. "It did make me feel like, maybe she doesn't see this partnership and this relationship go any further than what it is," he said.

After a long discussion, Brie Bella and Artem Chigvintsev came to conclusion that he should propose to Nikki. "I feel like forever, my sister just really wanted to be a wife and a mother. But every time she gets close to that, she freaks out," Brie said but Artem was certain that he wants to marry her. Artem Chigvintsev teased that he'd never been ring shopping before and Brie offered up her help. "By the way, mine's a 1.9 carat," Brie showed him her engagement ring given to her by beau Daniel Bryan. "I always hear my sister say she'd really like a five," she warned Artem and his reply was hilarious. "Cool, I'm gonna go sell my liver," he said.

As the jeweler showed Artem sparklers, ranging from 80,000 to a million dollars, Artem Chigvintsev began quaking in his boots. The former Dancing With the Stars pro wanted to buy his lady love a ring to make her feel special but the shopkeeper was showing him rings that he certainly couldn't afford at the moment. "I feel bad for Artem right now because, hearing these prices, he is dying inside," Brie teased later on. "I feel like I'm gonna have to carry him out of here. Poor guy!" she added.

