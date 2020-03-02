Artemis Fowl Trailer: A 12 year old sets off on a journey to save his father and the world from the evil

Artemis Fowl is terribly shocked when his father mysteriously disappears without a trace. Artemis with the help of his butler, sets off on a very dangerous journey to not only save his father from dying but also to save the world from the evil forces.

The much-awaited trailer of Artemis Fowl is finally out and the fans are delighted. Disney unveiled the trailer which sees a 12-year-old boy named Artemis Fowl setting off on a journey to find his father and save the world from the army of evil. The trailer clearly establishes that actor Colin Farrell plays a collector, but is also one of the smartest criminal masterminds. The character essayed by Colin Farrell later gets kidnapped by the unheard civilization that was surviving underground, without anyone knowing about it.

The young Artemis Fowl is terribly shocked when his father mysteriously disappears without a trace. Artemis with the help of his butler, sets off on a very dangerous journey to not only save his father from dying but also to save the world from the evil forces. The Artemis Fowl Trailer showcased how a young boy without any knowledge of his criminal legacy takes on the responsibility to save the world. The 12-year-old Artemis Fowl is now armed and with a deadly plan to get his father back alive. The film sees an additional supportive cast that will be helping the young Fowl to lock horns with the wicked entities that are looking forward to destroying the world.

Check out the trailer of Artemis Fowl:

Now, it is up to the 12-year-old to figure out a way, to stop the world from crashing down and getting his father back alive without falling into the trap of his enemies. The film is helmed by Kenneth Branagh and will hit the big screen in May 2020. (ALSO READ: Johnny Depp all set to return as Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film?)

Credits :youtube

Read More