As Queen Elizabeth stays under medical supervision, Prince Harry travels to Balmoral without Meghan Markle

The 96-year-old royal had been combating medical inconveniences since last year. This time, given the weight of the matter, the royal family gathered at the castle to be by the QUeen's side. It was reported that Prince William arrived with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward accompanied by Prince Edward’s wife Sophie. Before that, Prince Charles had already travelled to Balmoral with his wife Camilla to see his mother. Though Kate Middleton , the Duchess of Cambridge, stayed in Windsor with the children at this time of peril.

Amid news of Queen Elizabeth 's worsening health, the royal family makes their way to Balmoral Castle where she is being kept under medical supervision. The Queen had previously on Wednesday cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to take a rest and on Thursday she was kept under medical supervision as per her doctors' advice.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who was recently seen in Germany with his wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games, made his way alone to Scotland without the Duchess of Sussex. Although at first reports suggested that the couple were on their way to Balmoral together and Meghan was travelling with Harry to be by the QUeen's side but later a spokesperson for the two clarified that Markle was not travelling with Harry as he was making his way to his grandmother alone.

However, the royals are not the only ones worrying about the Queen as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace. Others have gathered at The Queen Victoria Memorial which stands opposite the Palace. There are also those who have braved through the heavy rains and have gathered outside the Balmoral Castle where the Queen is being kept under supervision.

