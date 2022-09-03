A$AP Rocky Collabs with Playboi Carti for ‘Our De$tiny’

A$AP Rocky recently revealed that he will be reuniting with American rapper Playboi Carti for a new collaboration potentially called “Our De$tiny.” He also shared a clip that looks like a compilation of the featured track with the duo partying together. The sneak peek of the song gave away the lyrics from the upcoming rap song that goes “We living the life and we living it large / I was born like this, I can not fall / I’ve been like this, I’m not like y’all / I can’t go to the mall, I’m bigger than them all.”

Although there are no statements about the date of the official release of the upcoming song, the last Instagram video by @asaprocky can be considered an official teaser.

Rocky & Carti Collab

The hip-hop duo has successfully collaborated in the past multiple times and delivered masterpieces like “New Choppa.”

In an interview question regarding Rocky, Carti shared, “I met Rocky at this house party and it was crazy. He told me he fucked with me, bro, and after he said that I was like, I gotta get out here and get my swag up. It was lit. There were a bunch of bitches everywhere. It was life. The life I wanted was in the house, right there.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

In May 2022, A$AP Rocky revealed a video for his new track “D.M.B.” The video features him and Rihanna before her pregnancy ruling New York City. The couple welcomed their newborn baby boy on May 13, 2022.

Right from his and Riri’s newborn to his potential prison time, Rocky’s life has definitely been overwhelming over the past few months. However, the fans are excited about his upcoming song with Playboi Carti called ‘Our De$tiny’

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trying to keep things 'lowkey' after welcoming baby boy