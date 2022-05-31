ASAP Rocky opens up about his relationship with Rihanna: We happen to look good together naturally

A$AP Rocky is well aware that he and Rihanna make an ideal couple. In a recent interview with Dazed, the rapper, 33, discussed his relationship with the Love on the Brain singer, explaining that the way they complement one other comes naturally.

"I think it's just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house," he said as per PEOPLE. "Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen... but then I gotta steal it back." However, Rocky, 34, and Rihanna, 34, took their lifelong relationship to the next step in 2020, and they had their first child together, a boy, earlier this month.

Interestingly, being a parent isn't the only life milestone they've shared together, as in December 2020, they visited Rihanna's native Barbados, where Rocky's late father is from. The rapper, who was born and raised in New York City, told Dazed that visiting his family's hometown with his partner was "surreal." "It was honestly so unbelievable. I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life," he said. "I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn't get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I've encountered in my lifetime."

Meanwhile, according to a source previously as per PEOPLE, the new parents have been enjoying the precious time since receiving their baby in Los Angeles. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents," the source said.

