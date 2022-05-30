ASAP Rocky reflects on fatherhood after welcoming first child with Rihanna: Hope to raise open-minded child

A$AP Rocky has spoken out about the parent he aspires to be in a new interview, after his first experience as a father. The Praise the Lord musician, 33, had his first kid with girlfriend Rihanna, who is said to have given birth to a newborn boy in Los Angeles this month.

The couple has yet to confirm the good news, share any images, or reveal the name of their child. In a recent interview with Dazed & Confused, he revealed a rare glimpse into their very intimate relationship and what he hopes to pass on to his children. "‘I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he said as per Just Jared. On being asked, how he envisions himself as a father, Rocky said, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

However, Rocky, actual name Rakim Mayers, has known the We Found Love singer for years and they have already worked With RiRi. They were romantically connected in 2020 before publicly confirming their dating shortly after, but have kept their relationship strictly private. That door was flung wide earlier this year when they announced they were having their first child together, with a breathtaking, immediately famous, bump-baring photoshoot throughout the streets of New York.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has maintained a low profile since giving birth to their kid and has been mostly absent from social media. She previously made news when she spoke out about her relationship with Rocky in a candid interview with Vogue, admitting that their transition from friends to something more wasn't easy at first.

