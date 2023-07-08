Ashley Benson gets engaged to Oil heir Brandon Davis, flaunts her diamond ring

Ashley Benson, the famous American actress recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Oil heir Brandon Davis. The 33-year-old star announced her engagement to Davis by resharing her fiance's Instagram story, on her official handle. For the unversed, Ashely Benson and Brandon Davis reportedly started dating somewhere around the final quarter of 2022. The couple first sparked rumors in January, this year, after they were spotted together at a basketball match. Benson and Davis's relationship was later confirmed by People, in February.

Ashely Benson flaunts her engagement ring

In the picture shared by Brandon Davis the Pretty Little Liars actor is seen flaunting her engagement ring, a stunning diamond band. "Love of my life @ashleybenson," the Oil heir, who is head over heels in love with the popular actress, captioned his post. Ashely Benson, on the other hand, reposted her fiance's Instagram story and wrote: "My best frienddddd... I love you."

Later, the Pixels actress reposted her close friend and fellow actress Theresa Picciallo’s Instagram story, in which she is spotted flaunting her engagement ring on a video call. "Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!" reads Picciallo's Instagram story.

Check out Ashely Benson's Instagram posts, below:

When Ashely Benson revealed why keeps her relationship status private

As you may know, Ashley Benson has always made sure that she keeps her relationship status private. The 33-year-old made this decision after her love life was targetted by the media, many times. According to Benson, it is extremely hard to handle people's opinions about her personal life. "The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all," stated the actress in her chat with Cosmopolitan UK.

