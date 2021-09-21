Ashley Graham ANNOUNCES pregnancy; Reveals she's expecting twins; SEE POST

Ashley Graham is pregnant with twins. The pregnant supermodel, 33, revealed in an Instagram video on Monday that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin boys. They shared the moment they found out they were pregnant, as well as the ultrasound visit when they discovered they were having twins, in the video. "Are you serious?" Ashley said.

Check out her post here:

We're gonna have three boys?" she further said with a laugh as Ervin adds in disbelief, "You are kidding me!" However, as per PEOPLE, Graham and Ervin revealed in July that they are expecting their second child, after the birth of their son Isaac Menelik on January 18, 2020. "I don't think he understands the concept of being a 'big brother,' " Graham recently told PEOPLE of Isaac. "He knows that there's a baby in the belly. Because I say, 'Where's the baby?' And then he points and then wants to kiss it."

Meanwhile, Friends and admirers of the couple expressed their happiness in the comments section. “Wow, multiple blessings congratulations,” Winnie Harlow commented on the post. “You’re gonna be the bessssst twin mom!!! And mom of THREE BOYS!! Love you, sweet friend!! ,” a fan added. However, since announcing her second pregnancy news, Ashley has flaunted her growing baby bump, posed for a nude photo, and flaunted her stretch marks in a photoshoot.

According to PEOPLE, Graham addressed her pregnant body changes when announcing her new collaboration with Knix last month. "I think being in control when you're pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window," she said. "And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " Graham added. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."

