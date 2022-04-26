Ashley Graham embraces her stretch marks three months after twins’ birth: We’ve been through a lot

Ashley Graham isn't scared to expose her unfiltered parenthood. The model and mother of three, who gave birth to twins Malachi and Roman in January, bared her tummy in the bathroom, displaying her stretch marks. “Hi, new tummy,” she posted. “We’ve been through a lot. Thank you #3monthspostpartum.”

Graham, 34, poses in the mirror while concealing her breast and clutching her belly in one closeup image in the series of photographs. The post received a lot of love from celebrities and fans alike. Several people praised Ashley's candour in the comments section of her post. As one admirer put it, "Thank you for this because I'm 2 months postpartum and seeing how beautiful you look is really empowering for those of us struggling with the way we look. You are stunning and I love this!" Another fan commented, "Thank you for posting the real you. This makes people going thru this feel like they are not alone."

However, a month after giving birth, the Sports Illustrated model, who also has a 2-year-old son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, shared the first photo of their newborn twins. Since giving birth to the twins in January, the model has been candid about her breastfeeding experience, posting photos of herself nursing and pumping. While many women have complimented Ashley for displaying the true side of nursing, she has also received criticism.

In a TikTok video posted in March, the mother of three fought back at shamers who criticized her for nursing her children in public. In the clip, Ashley lip-synced audio that said, "Prepare to be sick of me" as she unlatched her shirt. She captioned the post, "i'm not going to apologize for feeding my child. also, my boobs hurt if I don't."

