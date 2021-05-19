Ashley Graham gets real about postpartum hair loss; Reveals her ‘whole hairline fell out’ after giving birth

Ashley Graham recently got candid about dealing with postpartum hair loss after giving birth to her son Isaac in January 2020.

Model and body positivity activist Ashley Graham recently opened up about her postpartum hair loss and how she dealt with it. In a new interview with Parents, Graham got real and revealed how her “whole hairline fell out,” just four months after giving birth to son Isaac in January 2020. “And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, ‘My hair’s falling out in clumps — what am I doing?’ and then I realized it’s actually a thing,” Ashley explained.

“My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat,” she added. Isaac is the first child for Ashley and her husband Justin Ervin, whom she married in 2010. Ashley also dispelled the theory that the “weight falls off” if a mother breastfeeds. “That was BS. And I’m still working on like 20 pounds,” Ashley shared. “When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, ‘Hello, new body.’ And that’s just kind of how I go on with it.”

This isn’t the first time the model opened up about childbirth. Back in April 2020, the new mom appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and got candid about welcoming her baby during the pandemic. “Being a new mom has been really hard as it is, but being a new mom during the pandemic is a whole other level,” Ashley went on, and explained that the pandemic actually gave her perspective on being a new mom as a whole. She shared that “it gave me the maternity leave that my body could have never asked for. Some working moms have to go back to work just after a few weeks and that’s assuming they even get a maternity leave at all.”

Also Read: Ashley Graham reveals about having sex after praying

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×