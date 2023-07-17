Ashley Graham opens up about Barbie’s impact on her mental well-being; Says it left her ‘traumatized’

During her appearance on the Today show, Ashley Graham opened up about her involvement in the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and the significance of having a Barbie doll that reflects diverse body types. Graham, known for her body positivity activism, discussed the impact it had on her own self-perception and mental well-being.

A powerful request for inclusivity by Ashley Graham

Graham proudly presented the Barbie doll designed to resemble her features, including thick thighs, a round butt, and lower belly fat. However, she revealed that her request for cellulite representation was not fulfilled, highlighting the ongoing need for inclusivity in toy design.

Ashley Graham on healing self-worth and inspiring confidence

Reflecting on her reaction to the Graham-inspired Barbie, she emphasized the importance of representation for young girls. Graham shared that having a Barbie doll that resembled her body shape while growing up would have positively impacted her self-worth, preventing feelings of comparison and trauma. Graham said "if I would have had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind would have not been as traumatized." the supermodel continued "And I wouldn’t have looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘Why do I have this and she has that?’"

Ashley Graham on embracing motherhood and promoting body positivity

Graham, who has embraced her changing body through motherhood, discussed the journey of self-acceptance and the gratitude she feels towards her body. The America's Next Top Model alum said “Having kids, my body has been all around, it’s been this, it’s been that, and then back again. I’ve just been able to say thank you to my body because I’ve done so much. And being able to tell my story has enabled so many women to tell their story, and to find confidence within themselves. I’ve got saggy skin on my stomach. I’ve got cellulite all over my body. I’ve got stretch marks everywhere and that’s okay because my body is my body, and I have embraced it. I want little girls to know that.” By sharing her story, Graham has empowered women to embrace their own bodies and find confidence within themselves, encouraging little girls to understand that their bodies are beautiful and unique.

