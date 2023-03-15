Ashley Graham reacts to Huge Grant's interview at Oscars 2023; Confirms she is not offended

The 2023 Oscars were full of eye-catchy moments. But the one thing that we simply couldn’t ignore from the night was Ashley Graham’s awkward interview with Hugh Grant. Viewers accused the British actor, 62, of being "offensive" and "rude" to the 35-year-old host of ABC's pre-Oscars coverage.

In a recent interview, Graham talked about the viral moment that caught everybody’s attention. She said her mama told her to kill people with kindness. The model did not talk much about the matter but she did seem happy about her experience of interviewing celebrities on the red carpet. She further said, “I did have fun,”

Highlights of Ashley Graham's interview with Hugh Grant

The British actor has been publicly chastised for appearing 'obnoxious' and 'dismissive' to the model during a red-carpet interview. Grant can be seen giving cold and awkward responses to Graham's questions in a video that has now gone viral. The model tried her best to keep the conversation flowing. Here’s the transcript of the moment.

Graham: “What’s the best thing about being at the Oscars?”

Grant: “It’s fascinating,”

Graham: What are you wearing tonight?

Grant: “My suit.”

Graham: What it felt like to star in the Netflix flick “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Grant: “I’m barely in it.

Fans reaction to the viral video clip of Ashley and Grant

Social media fans have slammed the ‘Notting Hill actor for being arrogant and snobby during the interview. “Ashley handled that perfectly, I don’t think I could’ve kept it moving as she did,” one user commented. “What the heck is up with Hugh Grant? Ashley Graham deserves an award for keeping her game face,” another fan commented. The third user wrote, “Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS,”.

Also read: Was Hugh Grant ‘rude’ to interviewer Ashley Graham at the 2023 Oscars red carpet? | PINKVILLA

Also read: Ashley Graham ANNOUNCES pregnancy; Reveals she's expecting twins; SEE POST | PINKVILLA