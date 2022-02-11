Ashley Graham SHARES first photo of her newborn twins, reveals special names; See pic

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, are already relishing their new status as a family of five. Nearly one month after the couple announced the birth of their twin sons on Jan. 7, the 34-year-old model released a personal Instagram picture announcing the names of her second and third children: Malachi and Roman.

Check out her post below:

Graham and Ervin already have a 2-year-old kid named Isaac Menelik Giovanni. "Malachi & Roman. my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," Graham writes alongside the first photo featuring her twin boys. "this has not been easy, but it's so worth it. still can't believe I have 3 children, can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon." However, Graham announced the arrival of her twin boys in a modest Instagram Story post and penned, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

As per PEOPLE, Graham revealed in July that she and her husband were expecting their second child, a year and a half after the birth of their first. The couple announced their pregnancy with twins in September, with a touching video published on Instagram showing both the moment they found out they were expecting, as well as the ultrasound session where they learned Graham was carrying two boys.

Ashley has been open in the public about her desire to extend her family before becoming pregnant again. In a WSJ Magazine interview last year, she stated that she desired another child and stated that she 'would become pregnant yesterday if I could.'

