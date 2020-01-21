Ashley Graham welcomes baby boy with husband Justin Ervin; Says ‘Our lives changed for the better’

Ashley Graham has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Justin Ervin and she announced the news on Twitter. Read on to know more.

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin have been blessed with a baby boy. The two welcomed their first baby on Saturday, January 18. The couple shared the news via Graham’s Twitter handle. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time,” she announced. While the couple did let their fans know about the exciting new chapter they have started in their lives, they did not mention their baby’s name.

The 32-year-old supermodel announced her pregnancy last year on August 14, on her ninth wedding anniversary with the 31-year-old director and cinematographer. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better,” she wrote on her Instagram alongside a video featuring her and Ervin. In the video, the model happily showed off her baby bump.

At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time 1.18.2020 — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 20, 2020

She later also showed off her stretch marks in a nude selfie to show that her body was changing during her pregnancy and that was the most natural thing to happen. Earlier in November, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Graham told Ellen that the couple was having a baby boy. Ever since they announced the pregnancy on social media, the model updated her fans with every new detail about her experience. She even shared a clip to her Insta Storie of her growing baby as he shifted around inside her belly. 'He loves to stick his butt outright at my belly button,' she captioned the video which featured her lying on a bed with her hand on her stomach.

