Ashley Graham welcomes twins with husband Justin Ervin, reveals her newborn boys are 'happy and healthy'

Ashley Graham gave birth to twin sons. The 34-year-old supermodel stated on Friday morning that she had a home delivery and that her twins are 'happy and healthy.' Just hours before, she had shared a bumpie on social media with her admirers, marvelling at the kids' 'extended stay' after reaching 40 weeks of pregnancy.

However, Ashley did not announce the names of her new kids, but she did tell followers that she was taking time to 'heal' and spend time with her family. The actress and her husband, Justin Ervin, already have a kid, Isaac, born on January 18, 2020. The model announced her pregnancy last July 13. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she captioned an Instagram photo taken by her husband. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Meanwhile, Graham disclosed in September that she was expecting twin sons. Ashley has been open in the public about her desire to extend her family before becoming pregnant again. As per Daily Mail, she stated earlier this year in a WSJ Magazine interview that she wanted another child and gushed that she 'would get pregnant yesterday if I could.' Interestingly, Ashley previously also stated that having her first kid right before lockdown allowed her to take 'an extended maternity leave.'

Ashley met her filmmaker husband while helping at her church in 2009. They were engaged by June 2010 and married in August of that year.

ALSO READ:Ashley Graham ANNOUNCES pregnancy; Reveals she's expecting twins; SEE POST