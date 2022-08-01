Is Ashley Greene aka Alice Cullen on Team Edward or Team Jacob? Twilight star REVEALS

If you're a diehard fan of the Twilight series, you have definitely been through the crisis or debate of whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob! On the one hand, we have Robert Pattinson's sparkly vampire in Edward Cullen, who loved Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) the way we wanted to be loved. On the other hand, we have the 6-pack Taylor Lautner as the wolf-tastic Jacob Black, who protected Bella the way we wanted to be saved, fictionally, at least!

Putting an end to the timeless debate with her personal pick is Ashley Greene, who Twilight fans irrevocably adore as the spunky Alice Cullen. In an interview with InStyle, the mom-to-be was asked whether she was Team Edward or Team Jacob. Ashley couldn't help but quip, "They both seem very intense for a 17-year-old relationship if I'm being honest," referring to Bella Swan's age in the first instalment of Twilight. However, Greene proved to be Team Cullen forever, given her loyalty to the vampire family: "I do think that it's hard not to be Team Edward because I am a vampire myself. His intentions are always very good, so I'd probably still stick to Team Edward."

Family comes first, always!

This begs the question, Twihards; Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla alongside why you've picked the particular character in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury are expecting their first child soon.

