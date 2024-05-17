Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal Season 1 Streaming: Where to Watch Documentary Online? Find Out

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal Season 1 is an American true-crime documentary-drama series that follows the story of experienced hackers exposing a dating website where married adults seek connection, resulting in global alarming consequences.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal Season 1 via streaming services such as Netflix.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Life & Scandal streaming details

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. The Netflix docuseries, which premiered on May 15, follows the online dating site, which was used by millions of married couples seeking cheating. In July 2015, the site was hacked, exposing user information, leading to the exploding of marriages, ruined lives, and even ending some.

“Life is short. Have an affair." With these words, Ashley Madison Agency, the online dating service for married couples interested in adultery, launched a bold business proposition that attracted millions of users and garnered media attention. Despite its seemingly unlimited success, the company's fortunes came crashing down, resembling a sordid love affair, causing the company to lose its fortune.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal explores the rise, fall, and rebirth of a website that has significantly impacted couples and families. It features interviews with former employees and clients, providing an unflinching look at the aftermath of millions of secrets being exposed simultaneously.

“We all know infidelity can be incredibly destructive and hurtful, but at the same time, the fact that Ashley Madison had 37 million members tells us something else we all know — that committing to one person for the rest of your life is really hard,” series director Toby Paton told Netflix.

He continued, “Rather than berating people who joined Ashley Madison we were much more interested in exploring why they were drawn to the site. What were they looking for? What was going on in their relationships? And, crucially: What was their partner's side of the story?”

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal spotlights a number of couples’ stories who were affected by the hack, but much of its screen time focuses on Sam and Nia Raden. They are a couple who became famous on YouTube for sharing their Christian beliefs and had a seemingly perfect marriage. But when the user names from Ashley Madison were leaked, Sam Raden was one of its customers.

What is the Ashley Madison website and what happened to it?

Ashley Madison, founded in Toronto in 2001, functions like a dating website, allowing users to create profiles and interact with others for free. However, the site initially distinguished itself from similar platforms due to its majority of members being married or in a relationship. Inspired by a statistic that 30% of people on existing dating sites were married, Morgenstern created a platform for adulterers. The site claims to maintain user safety through extensive security measures.

Ashley Madison initially logged hundreds of thousands of signups. However, after Noel Biderman became CEO, he and his childhood friend Evan Back adopted an aggressive marketing strategy. They aimed to meet an existing need, not create cheaters, and the site had 37 million users by 2015. By 2015, the site had launched in over 40 countries.

However, the future of Ashley Madison was threatened by a hacker group called The Impact Team, which would change the course of the site and many people's lives forever.

The Impact Team threatened Ashley Madison to take down its site or expose its user base to the public. The executive team quickly hired a cyber security team to track down the attackers. Seven days later, the team released a threat to the media, causing speculation about the consequences.

On August 18, 2015, the Impact Team released Ashley Madison's clientele files and an even larger data dump containing email evidence of Noel Biderman's infidelity.

However, the same year, the future of Ashley Madison was threatened by the hacker group The Impact Team, which would change the course of the site and many people's lives forever.

The Impact Team released thousands of names and email addresses associated with Ashley Madison to the public, leading to news outlets searching for celebrities, politicians, and notable figures. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal features interviews with affected couples, including Sam and Nia Rader, who gained viral fame on YouTube in the 2010s. The leak began the unraveling of Madison's lies, as Sam joined the group to bring excitement to his life.

The data breach also revealed that the number of active female users was much lower than prospective male customers had been led to believe. While many men thought that they had been interacting with interested women, they were actually messaging with employees posing as clients.

