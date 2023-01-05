Ashley Olsen secretly ties the knot with boyfriend Louis Eisner; 6 things to know about the newlyweds

Marriage rituals are best held in a small, private setting, but this one absolutely left me speechless! Tv star turned high fashion mogul Ashley Olsen married artist Louis Eisner in a private ceremony last week on December 29 at their Bel-Air home. The wedding's guest list was confined to a maximum of 50 or so persons.

Ashley had once said that now she doesn't enjoy being the center of attention. She had opened up to vogue, that because of the way they grew up, they no longer enjoy talking about themselves or their work.

We last saw her in an acting role in 'New York Minute' in 2004 along with her twin Mary-Kate, after which Ashley announced her acting retirement. That same year, the twins also fully acquired their media company Dualstar, leading them to join the list of the world's wealthiest teens, with a combined net worth of $100 million.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , the Olsen twins, are unquestionably two of the most secretive women in Hollywood. But really, is it their fault? After all, they had only been alive for six months when they were cast in the movie Full House. From first steps to first kisses, they have really aired their whole life and adolescence on television. Hence, the 33-year-old Olsen twins lead intensely private lives now after giving up their acting career in their early adulthood, avoiding social media, and only sometimes walking the red carpet at high-end fashion, charitable, or artistic events in their native New York. They have successfully built a lucrative career in fashion while keeping their relationships out of the tabloids.

A little about her husband Louis Eisner

Louis Eisner is a full-time 'bicoastal artist’ and the son of renowned fashion photographer and jewelry designer, Lisa Eisner and former president of the David Geffen Company Eric Eisner. He mostly creates paintings and is an active member of the artist-led organization, The Still House Group. Before working as an artist he studied Art History at Columbia University and completed an internship at Sotheby's in New York City. Creativity is clearly in his blood.

Private love-life of Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner

After being friends for years, Louis and Ashley reportedly started a relationship in 2017. They reportedly first connected through mutual high school friends, and have maintained a largely secretive relationship all along. In October 2017, they made their first appearance in public together at the Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden.

They have kept their relationship very quiet and have always been seen avoiding the cameras, and sightings of them as a couple are few and far between. In fact, in the course of their more than five-year romance, the two have only once had a red-carpet appearance together: on September 23, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Ashley seemed quite at ease and pleased with her boyfriend as she posed for photos at a red carpet event for the first time since 2019. Furthermore, the event wasn't just any event. It was a benefit for the Young Eisner Scholars' 20th-anniversary celebration, an organization started by Louis' father Eric to support children in impoverished areas.

In 2021, Louis uploaded a humorous snapshot from one of their nature hikes giving fans a rare glimpse into their relationship. The picture showed Ashley holding a huge machete while sipping a drink as they wandered across the grounds.

Speculation swirled that the two were potentially married\engaged when Ashley was seen wearing a gold band on her left-hand ring finger back in early 2019. Many people questioned whether the rumor was true because the pair had been so quiet about their relationship, but neither of them ever acknowledged or denied it at the time.

They were also photographed looking all cozy while vacationing on the Italian island of Pantelleria in August 2022. He had his hand around her and she was clutching onto his hand as they walked together.

It was just these rare moments of theirs in public that we ever saw, so imagine our excitement when we learned about Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner's allegedly secret wedding. Were you all astonished as well? Do let Pinkvilla know in the comment section below.

Here’s to wishing Ashley and Louis much more private bliss and happy married life!