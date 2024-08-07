Ashley Park Was In Denial Of Her Chemistry With Emily In Paris Costar Paul Forman After Lilly Collins Noticed It: 'I Wasn't Dating Actors'

Ashley Park, known for her role in Emily in Paris, recently talked about her relationship with co-star Paul Forman. The couple, who have been together for more than two years, only announced their relationship in January. Park talked about their early romance and how their costar, Lily Collins, helped them recognize their chemistry.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman have been dating for over two years. Despite their close bond now, Park was initially hesitant to pursue a relationship with Forman. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said she had vowed to "never date an actor again." Despite the fact that she couldn't ignore their chemistry, she was hesitant to make this pledge.

"I mean, let’s face it, he’s eye candy. So I was also like, 'Oh my god, definitely not. I am past that. I would never fall for someone who looks that impeccable.' So we were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out," Park recalled.

While Park was determined to keep things platonic, her costar Lily Collins noticed something else. Collins, who also stars in Emily in Paris, recognized Park and Forman's chemistry early on.

"Lily noticed the chemistry. She was like, ‘Ashley, what is going on?’ And I replied, ‘Nothing. I told you I wasn’t dating actors,'" Park shared. Despite her initial denial, it was clear that they had a strong connection that could not be ignored.

The turning point in their relationship occurred when Park invited Forman on a volunteer trip to Poland. During this trip, Park saw a different side to Forman, which strengthened her feelings for him.

"Watching him play chess with these children who did not have a home and acting like this father figure to them because their fathers were at war, watching him be so present, it was amazing," Park said. This experience made her realize the depth of her emotions, prompting a change in their relationship status.

"So I had to do a little loss-of-dignity tour. I had to be like, 'Lily, everyone, we are so in love.' That was about two years ago," she explained.

Park praised Forman for being a generous and kind co-worker and friend. She said that one of the reasons she wanted to be friends with him, and eventually fell in love with him, is because he is such a generous and kind coworker and friend. She also added that she has never worked with a straight white male who was more generous or easier to work with on set.

Forman joined the cast of Emily in Paris in season 3, and Park has enjoyed his presence on set. Their relationship has flourished both on and off-screen, strengthening their bond even more.

