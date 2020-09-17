  1. Home
Ashley Tisdale CONFIRMS she’s pregnant with first child; Vanessa Hudgens, Kaley Cuoco & more wish the HSM alum

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale just confirmed that she is pregnant with her and husband Christopher French’s first child! See her adorable post below.
Ashley Tisdale just announced that she is pregnant with her first child! The 35-year-old actress who’s been married to French since 2014 announced the news with two baby bump photos on her Instagram, which also features her husband, composer Christopher French, 38.

 

While the High School Musical alum didn't add any captions, her celebrity friends had a lot to say about the happy news. Tisdale’s HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens commented “Just the freaking cutest,” while Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco said “Omg congratulations!!!” Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, LA’s Finest star Adam Rose and author and actress Becca Tobin also wished congratulations to Tisdale and French. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In case you missed it, just a few weeks ago, Ashley revealed that she had her breast implants removed recently. Ashley revealed the news on Instagram and said: “Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery,” Ashley posted. “Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did,” she continued. “But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.”

 

ALSO READ: High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale decides to remove breast implants post revealing about them

Credits :Ashley Tisdale’s Instagram

