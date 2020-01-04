Ashley Tisdale REVEALS her worst onscreen kiss was with THIS famous star; Find Out

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed that her worst onscreen kiss was a popular Hollywood star. Read on to know more.

Ashley Tisdale is not shying away from kissing and telling. The 34-year-old actress revealed that her worst kissing experience was with Zack Efron. While most people have seen them sharing the same screen space in the High School Musical movies, fans may not know that the actor also appeared with Tisdale on an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. As part of one of the scenes in the episode, the two had to share a kiss and the actress thinks that was her worst kissing experience, Elle magazine reported.

In the particular episode, Efron appeared as Trevor, a smart kid who Brenda Song's character London has a crush on. Recalling the incidence, the actress stated that at that time, Efron was working with Warner Brothers and he had no idea how things worked at Disney. So when he was told to kiss Tisdale, he tried to kiss her with his tongue, which was not how they used to kiss on Disney, so she pushed him away. “This is Disney Channel, we don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!"' she told the actor.

Explaining why she thinks it was the worst kiss, the actress asserted that she is close to the actor, who is like her brother. By then she had already worked with him on HSM and had known him for years. The Disney actress went on to costar with Efron in the 2007 TV movie High School Musical 2 and the 2008 big-screen film High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Check out a clip from the episode here:

