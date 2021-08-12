Ashley Tisdale says she’d NEVER reprise her High School Musical role; Calls Sharpay Evans ‘highly unaware’

Actress Ashley Tisdale recently spoke to ET and reflected on whether she’d ever reprise her iconic character of Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. In her candid chat, the 36-year-old actress was caught reminiscing about her most popular roles and of course her character Sharpay Evans came up.

When asked whether she’d reprise the role, she simply refused. And said: “I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice.” “You know what I’m saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it’s just something that it wouldn’t be the same,” she added.

Tisdale also said that she would rather keep the legacy of her character alive, gracefully than go back into it and ruin the past memories of the character.

On the personal front, back in March, Ashley welcomed her first child, a baby girl with her husband Christopher French. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Jupiter, through Instagram on March 23rd. Ashley also posted a photo of her baby girl, where she could be seen holding her baby girl's tiny little fingers. The caption was even more adorable as Ashley wrote, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21." Needless to say, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the new mum and dad.

