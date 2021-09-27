Ashley Tisdale shares candid struggles of being a new mom; Writes ‘it’s not always easy’

New mom and former Disney star Ashley Tisdale recently open up about her life as a new mother and the highs and lows she is facing. Taking to Instagram today, the HSM alum wrote: “I wanted to share this because I think it’s important to show the parts we don’t share that often. I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard. For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don’t feel great because I don’t recognize my body. I’m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys, but it’s the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed,” she said.

The actress also added how the pandemic and striking a work-life balance has been challenging. She wrote about the anxiety she gets when she has to take her 6-month-old daughter, Jupiter, anywhere amid the coronavirus pandemic and is “still trying to figure out the balance of work life and mom life.”

Continuing her candid letter about her journey into motherhood, Tisdale wrote: “I always feel like I could be doing better. … So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it’s not always easy. I’m not perfect and that’s OK. But I’m doing my best and that’s all I can do.”

If you didn’t know, Ashley tied the knot with Christopher French in September 2014 and recently welcomed their baby girl in March. “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” the actress told her Instagram followers at the time.

