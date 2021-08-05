Ashley Tisdale shares a note in support of Selena Gomez after The Good Fight's organ transplant joke

Ashley Tisdale backed her fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez in relation to the recent controversy involving The Good Fight's reference to the latter's organ transplant on the show. Tisdale took to Instagram to share a note on her Instagram stories that called out writers for making jokes about personal confessions of celebrities. While Tisdale didn't mention Gomez's name in her post, it was quite clear as to what she was referencing.

In her note, the High School Musical star wrote, "It's sad to me that when a celebrity decides to share their story, especially difficulties with their health, writers have decided to turn that into a joke in multiple shows?!" Tisdale further added how it is already difficult for celebrities to reveal their truth saying, "It takes courage to come out and let people in to what you are personally going through and in turn you're making that person's journey into a joke. Maybe go back to school to come up with something clever and actually funny."

Recently, the Paramount Plus show made a reference to Gomez's 2017 kidney transplant in a scene where the characters are seen discussing, topics that you cannot joke about. While the Back to You singer's fans immediately came to her rescue and slammed the show for its content, Gomez herself deemed it "tasteless" in her recent post.

Sharing a statement about the same, Gomez wrote, "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

Previously, Gomez's organ transplant was also mentioned on the show Saved by the Bell reboot, which premiered in November 2020 where two characters discussed the identity of Selena's donor.

