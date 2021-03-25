Ashley Tisdale welcomes first child with husband Christopher French; Announces name with endearing photo.

Along with the announcement, Ashley Tisdale also shared an endearing photo as well as revealed their daughter's name to the world.

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale has begun her motherhood journey! The actress welcomed her first child with husband Christopher French on 23 March and made the announcement on social media two days later. Ashley and Christopher welcomed a baby girl.

Along with the announcement, Ashley also shared an endearing photo as well as revealed their daughter's name to the world. The proud parents introduced their fans and followers to Jupiter Iris French. In the photo, Ashley was seen holding her baby girl's tiny little fingers. The caption was even more adorable as Ashley wrote, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21." Needless to say, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the new mum and dad.

Ashley's fellow Disney star Hilary Duff aka Lizzie McGurie also wished the couple and commented, "Jupiter welcome little girl." While another friend wrote, "Welcome welcome little one!! We are so happy for the three of you and for your entire family!!"

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland was also equally ecstatic with the news as she commented, "A QUEEEEEN AND HER PRINCESS!!!!!!"

The 35-year-old new mum had recently taken to her Instagram Story and revealed the “worst part so far” during her pregnancy period. “The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts just to walk on my feet. I’ve never felt pain like this and I’m hoping once the baby is here it lets up," Ashley had revealed. Plantar fasciitis is caused due to inflammation on the tissues on the bottom of your feet.

With their first child's arrival, here's wishing the couple many congratulations.

