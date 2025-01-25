Ashley Tisdale’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Mistakes THIS High School Musical Co-Star For Her Father

Ashley Tisdale recently shared a funny parenting story when her 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter, confused Tisdale's former co-star with her father.

Tisdale said that her daughter mistook her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron for her father, Christopher French. French and Tisdale got married in 2014.

On the Breaking Beauty Podcast, the 39-year-old actress revealed that her husband, French, introduced their baby girl to the Disney Channel blockbuster about a year ago. She said she was not prepared for that.

"She has seen High School Musical. I think about a year ago, maybe my husband showed her it. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’" Tisdale remembered.

The actress said, "She thought Zac Efron was her dad," recalling, "I was like, ‘No, that’s not Daddy.'" Tisdale had to address the mix-up and explain to her daughter, "Just cause they have dark hair, it’s not Daddy."

Although Jupiter has not fully grasped what her mother does, she is beginning to recognize Tisdale's public life. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress said that sometimes she gets questions from her daughter as to why strangers often ask for them to take a photo together.

Tisdale said, "She did start to get to the age where she’s questioning why people take pictures with me. And I truly did not know how to answer that. I just said, ‘I don’t know,’ and my husband goes, ‘That’s what you said?’"

The actress, not knowing how to answer, gave only a vague explanation for her work. "So I think she actually thinks you just take pictures with people," she added.

Although there was that romantic tension in the High School Musical movies between Sharpay and Efron's Troy, Tisdale has admitted in the past that she never considered Efron as an on-screen boyfriend. She treated him more as a little brother.

Married since 2014, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French welcomed their second daughter, Emerson Clover, in September.

