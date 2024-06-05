Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush are soaking up the romance in the City of Love! The former pro soccer player gave fans a glimpse into their Parisian getaway with a heartwarming Instagram Reel on June 2. The couple enjoys the city's iconic sights, exchanges kisses and basks in a picturesque sunset as Redbone plays in the background.

The adorable pair, who started dating in October 2023, have been inseparable since their respective divorces. Bush recently addressed engagement rumors, while also sharing her joy of embracing her queer identity in a heartfelt Glamour essay.

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Make Their First Appearance On Red Carpet At The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush are on a romantic getaway!

An Instagram Reel posted by the former professional soccer player on Sunday, June 2, showed a glimpse of her Paris vacation with her actress girlfriend, 41. The clip features Harris walking down the city's streets and reaching for the camera with a big smile while Childish Gambino's Redbone plays in the background.

During the next scene the couple poses with arms around one another in front of the Eiffel Tower. The two then share a sweet kiss as Harris turns her head towards Bush. As Harris and her girlfriend admire the peaceful sunset on a waterfront location, the video cuts to Harris admiring the sunset with her girlfriend. Harris leans in for another kiss, and One Tree Hill alum laughs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'There Were Blatant Lies’: Sophia Bush Addresses Divorce From Grant Hughes And ‘Home-Wrecker’ Allegations

In the caption, Harris wrote, “Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite,” where Bush commented, “You”.

Sophia Bush and Harris began dating in October 2023

From 2022 to 2023, the John Tucker Must Die star was married to entrepreneur Grant Hughes, while Harris was married to fellow soccer player Ali Krieger from 2019 to 2023. Together, the exes have a daughter, Sloane (3) and a son, Ocean, 17 months. A rumor spread by TikTok claiming Bush and Harris were engaged was addressed by Bush in May. "I hear the internet is wild? I have no 'news' for you," she wrote over a photo of herself holding a peace sign.

"But wouldn't you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could??" she said in reference to her athlete girlfriend. "(To be clear, you can't because there are boundaries, but I'll continue to do it for you because I am generous like that)." After coming out as queer, Bush opened up for the first time in a personal essay for Glamour's April 2024 cover.

Advertisement

It feels good to be able to breathe again. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote. As Sophia Bush put it, she felt like she wore a weighted vest. Once she put it down, she realized how heavy it was.

Though it might sound crazy, she thinks others in trauma recovery will get it. Now she can take deep breaths again and feel her legs and feet, even her shoes. There's something about this new sensation that makes her wanna laugh and cry simultaneously. Taking to Instagram Stories to share the issue's cover, Harris wrote, "Proud of you babe." over the image.

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush Reflects On Finding 'Real Joy' Post-Coming Out As Queer; Addresses Divorce With Grant Hughes