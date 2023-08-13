Ahsoka: New Teaser for the mini series features some familiar actors reprising their iconic roles

Ahsoka Tano, the adored Star Wars character, is set to have her own animated series. The hyped show's first two episodes are set to release on August 23rd on the Disney Plus streaming platform, which is just 10 days away. For those unfamiliar, Ahsoka played a heroic role during the clone wars, serving as the "Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars," as described on the official Star Wars site. In the new teaser for the mini-series, feature some exciting familiar characters, and actors.

Ahsoka new teaser

The debut of Ahsoka on Disney+ with its two first episodes is merely a week and a half away, and to mark the occasion, Disney has released a fresh promotional clip featuring the voice of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. In this new six-part series, Rosario Dawson will return to her live-action portrayal of the titular character Ahsoka Tano. Dawson has also played the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

In the brief 45-second teaser, Dawson's Ahsoka encountered the late Ray Stevenson's Sith character named Baylan, triggering past trauma for Tano as he alluded to Anakin Skywalker's transition from Jedi Knight to Sith Lord Darth Vader. While scenes from the upcoming Ahsoka series unfolded, a voice-over from Christensen also accompanied it, offering instructive words that harken back to Anakin's training of Ahsoka during the Clone Wars. The teaser effectively recapd Ahsoka's journey within the Star Wars Saga and her relationship with Anakin throughout.

Ashok series set to change the course for the star wars universe?

Ahsoka Tano is a multifaceted character. Formerly a Jedi, she held an role in The Clone Wars, supported Rebels, provided guidance in The Mandalorian, and was intertwined with The Book of Boba Fett. Now, she takes the spotlight in her own mini-series. While her quest to locate her old friend Ezra Bridger and Thrawn's involvement has been confirmed, the trailer and creators have kept most of the plot under wraps. However, a fresh theory suggests that Tano's narrative could extend beyond her search, potentially profoundly impacting the future of the Jedi Order.

A Reddit user known as TheMediocreCritic theorized that the emerging antagonists in Ahsoka could hold the key to the show's upcoming trajectory. At this jpoint, Ahsoka's core theme revolves around not fitting within established categories like the Jedi or Sith. Significantly, the newly introduced characters Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati in the trailer, portrayed as lightsaber users facing off against Ahsoka, also share a story of being displaced Jedi. Skoll, like her, survived Order 66. Considering Obi-Wan Kenobi's disclosure about Inquisitors being former Jedi, this series could position Ahsoka against three individuals who share a similar journey as her.

