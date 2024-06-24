Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Enjoy A ‘Love Story’ Moment At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show; Fans React

Ashton Kucher and Mila Kunis attende the Eras Tour of London, where Taylor Swift performed at the concert in Wembley. While it was a star-studded affair at the stadium, Kuchter and Kunis were lost in each other as Swift crooned to her hit song, Love Story. The fans at the Eras Tour concert captured adorable moments of the duo, where the Friends With Benefits actress went down on one knee as if to propose to Kutcher.

The No Strings Attached actor has been married to Kunis since 2015. The celebrity duo shares two kids from their marriage.

Fans captured adorable moments of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Eras Tour concert

As Kunis knelt down on the lyrics of Love Story, the couple’s daughter, unaware of the proposal, was busy trading friendship bands through the VIP tent. Meanwhile, the fans present at the concert took their phones out to capture the loving moments between The 70’s Show alums.

The duo, along with the crowd, sang their hearts out to Blank Space and the other songs that were crooned by Taylor at the concert.

The second concert of the Eras Tour was yet again a star studded affair, with Tom Cruise, Paul McCarthy, Hugh Grant, and Nicola Coughlan among the A-Listers dancing through the night.

Travis Kelce, too, joined in and gelled up with the celebrities. Grant earlier shared that he had too much fun at the concert and that he took tequila shots with the NFL star.

Kelce was also captured sharing a laugh with Tom Cruise, who came in to attend the Eras Tour by skipping his daughter’s graduation.

Ashton Kutcher danced with his son at the Eras tour

In addition to creating moments with his wife, Ashton Kutcher danced his way in through the barricades with his son. Dressed in whites, the father-son duo twinned in moves too. A fan posted a video of Kucher on Blank Space, showing him pausing occasionally to match his son's strides.

At the chorus of the song, the actor held his son high in the air, while the little boy giggled his way through the VIP tent.

