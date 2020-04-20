Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sell ‘Quarantine Wine’ to benefit Coronavirus relief funds

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling ‘Quarantine Wine’ to benefit the Coronavirus relief funds. Read on to know more.

Globally, more than 2.4 million people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. While the deadly virus originated from China, it has now the world by storm. The disease has claimed the lives of over 166,000 people, Johns Hopkins University reported. While 635,000 people have recovered from the disease, organisations and governments across the world are no trying to save people from contracting the disease and in order to control the spread, people across the world are practicing social distancing.

As the world crumbles under the fear of COVID 19 pandemic, celebrities are coming forward to play their part in the global battle against the deadly virus. While many are raising money and contributing to help the healthcare experts across the world there are others who are trying to help the underprivileged people who are struggling to make the ends meet amid the ongoing lockdown. The latest celebrities to join this list are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The couple has launched a Wine brand to help raise money for Coronavirus relief funds.

The No strings attached actor and the Friends With Benefits actress took to social media and announced the launch of their new wine and revealed that one hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to charities amid the pandemic. They announced that they are partnering with Nocking Point Wines to produce “Quarantine Wine” to support four different charities. “These are unprecedented times that we’re living in,” Kutcher said in a video posted on his Instagram account. “Unprecedented times call for …” he said before getting interrupted by his wife, who completed his sentence by saying, “more drinking.”

“I was going to say unprecedented measures but you said, ‘More drinking,’ I like it,” Kutcher continued. He then shared some details about the couple’s Social distancing routine. “In the evenings, we like to do virtual dates and virtual hangouts with friends, and one of the things that we like to do on those virtual dates is drink, eat, share a glass of wine, hang out, reconnect,” he said in the video. The actor further revealed that in addition to enjoying their virtual dates, the couple is also “working hard on is helping out a lot of charities.”

He then spoke a little bit about the charitable organisation and what they are working for. “We’ve been finding charities that have been focusing on getting PPE [personal protective equipment] into the country, feeding kids, assisting families who’ve lost their jobs, businesses that are in distress, and Mila came up with the brilliant idea of combining the two things,” Kutcher said. The 42-year-old actor explained the Quarantine Wine and stated that it has an interactive label and can be personalised to “whoever you want to toast to.”

The actor mentioned that the wine is available for purchase and the starting price is USD 50 for two bottles. He informed his fans that they can buy the wine on their official wine website. Kunis and Kutcher got married in July 2015 and share two kids together – five-year-old daughter Wyatt and a three-year-old son Wyatt Dimitri. In the video, the actor noted that they have chosen to donate the profits to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund, and America’s Food Fund. This money will be used to support frontline workers and families in need of assistance.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work they’re supposed to do Where their outcome is visible,” Kunis explained how the money collected by selling the wine will be used to fight the battle against the deadly virus that is affecting the global population.

Amid the ongoing health crisis, various celebrities are using their social and financial status to help the people in need, including the medical workers and people who are unable to financially sustain themselves. Reportedly, the COVID-19 death toll in the US has crossed 41,000 and the total infections more than 764,000. This is by far the highest in the world.

ALSO READ: Nick Cordero’s GoFundMe crosses USD 350,000 after his leg gets severed due to Coronavirus complications

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×