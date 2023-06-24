Ashton Kutcher can't get enough of Mila Kunis, calls himself "Luckiest man alive"

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are known for their discreet approach to their marriage and family life. However, recently, Ashton surprised his followers by sharing an intimate and heartfelt tribute on Instagram. In the captivating photo, Mila is seen standing beneath a vibrant rainbow, with her arms stretched out in a picture perfect pose. The setting is a tropical paradise, with misty mountains in the backdrop and a turquoise ocean stretching out before her. Ashton's accompanying caption reveals his profound appreciation, declaring himself the luckiest man alive and expressing heartfelt gratitude.

Ashton Kutcher's gesture recieves praise from fans

Many fans find the relationship between the That 70s Show co-stars to be quite adorable. The little tid-bits they share about their marriage is greatly appreciated by them. This time too, seeing Ashton's adorable tribute for his beautiful wife, the couple's fans came pouring in with love in the post's comments section.

One fan gushed about Mila's beauty, hailing them as the best couple in the world. Another commenter praised both the photo and the heartfelt caption. A playful remark referencing their iconic on-screen characters delighted readers, while another fan couldn't help but appreciate the stunning backdrop of the photo. The overwhelming response reflects the widespread adoration for this remarkable couple.

ALSO READ: Did you know Katie Holmes and Ashton Kutcher were originally supposed to star in THIS movie?

Ashton and Mila relationship: From co-stars to couple

Mila Kunis fondly recounted the early days of her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, revealing their journey from acquaintances to soulmates. Their story began during the filming of That 70s Show, where Ashton even lent a helping hand with Mila's chemistry homework. However, she confessed that at that time, he wasn't the guy she found irresistibly attractive.

Over the years, Ashton and Mila remained in touch as casual friends, occasionally crossing paths at industry events. It was at one such awards show encounter that something extraordinary happened. As Mila initially noticed Ashton's towering height, her first impression was simply that he was a tall man. But when he turned around, an indescribable sensation overwhelmed her. In that very moment, her heart skipped a beat, akin to the enchanting scenes found in the movies.

From that electrifying encounter, their love story took flight, leading them to embrace the roles of proud parents. Today, they cherish their two beautiful children, Wyatt (8) and Dmitri (6), as a testament to their enduring bond. Their journey, which commenced on the set of a television show, has evolved into a heartwarming tale of love, family, and cherished memories.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Your Place or Mine: Why Ashton Kutcher played it safe on the red carpet with ‘good friend’ Reese Witherspoon