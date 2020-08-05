Ashton Kutcher DEFENDS Ellen DeGeneres: She never pandered to a celebrity which I saw as a refreshing honesty

Ashton Kutcher is amongst the several celebrities who are coming out in support of Ellen DeGeneres post the toxic work culture allegations on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Read below to know what the 42-year-old actor had to say about the talk show host.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show came under the scanner recently when a Buzzfeed piece saw one current and 10 former employees coming forward anonymously and narrating their own experiences attesting to the alleged toxic work culture on the talk show. This had led to fingers being pointed at Ellen DeGeneres herself while her famous celebrity friends were quick to come to her defence. From Katy Perry and Kevin Hart to her wife Portia de Rossi, there are many who are supporting the 62-year-old talk show host.

Amongst those famous names is Ashton Kutcher who took to Twitter to add in his two cents as he's appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show several times. Speaking about his personal experience, the 42-year-old actor tweeted, "I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes."

When a Twitter user stated that she was kind to him because he was a celebrity, The Ranch star tweeted back, "But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with."

Check out Ashton Kutcher's tweets defending Ellen DeGeneres below:

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

