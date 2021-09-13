Ashton Kutcher gets TROLLED on stage as crowd chants ‘take a shower’ after his controversial bathing debate

Ashton Kutcher recently made an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay and during his appearance, the star was subject to some trolling on live television this weekend. Kutcher, 36, was asked to make his prediction for who would win the big game between his alma mater, the University of Iowa, vs rival team Iowa State. Ashton sided with his alma matter, predicting they would win but the crowd had other things on their mind.

Soon after Ashton revealed his pic, the crowd erupted in the chant “take a shower.” Ashton could likely hear what they were saying, but did not seem to let it impact him.

If you didn’t know, back in July 2021, parents and celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and opened up about parenting. Talking about cleanliness and how often people shower, the couple revealed that they don’t believe in bathing their kids with soap every day. For the unversed, the duo has 2 kids--Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4.

Soon after the revelation, Shepard stated that people “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and should instead wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher agreed. Kunis even added: “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis went on. “I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Also Read: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher bathe their kids only when there’s ‘dirt on them’; Here's Why