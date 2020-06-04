Ashton Kutcher holds back tears as he defends the 'Black Lives Matter' movement: People should be educated

Ashton Kutcher reflected on 'All Lives Matter' comments and held back tears as he defended the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Ashton Kutcher extended his support for the black community and posted an emotional video message defending the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter to share his thoughts about people using ‘All Lives Matter’ instead of ‘Black Lives Matter’ media are missing the point. Speaking out about racial inequality amid the George Floyd anti-racism solidarity protests, Ashton mentioned that he recently posted a simple black square on Instagram with #BLM (short for black lives matter) and he was bombarded with comments saying ‘All Lives Matter’.

“I want to talk about that a little bit because I don't think the people that are posting 'All Lives Matter' should be canceled. I think they should be educated," he said in the clip. He then discussed the meaning behind the movement by sharing a story about how he explained to his young daughter and son that girls go first in their house because in some places girls don't get to go at all. “We all agree All Lives Matter, but I had a really pointed experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why Black Lives Matter,” he said.

Check out the video here:

BLM VS ALM Understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point. #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/7jNzPSi1W0 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 3, 2020

“Usually, Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book, and our daughter always get to go first. And tonight, my son says ‘Wait, why don’t I get to go first?’ and Mila said ‘Cause girls go first.’ He said ‘yeah, but boys go first.’ And I looked at him and said ‘No, girls go first. For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don’t get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first,’” the 42-year-old actor said.

He then drew a connection between the two underprivileged sections of the society and explained the thought behind using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter,’ while fighting back tears. “So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks are writing All Lives Matter need to understand, is that for some people, black lives don’t matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. So while you may have the best intentions in saying All Lives Matter, remember…for some people, black lives don’t matter,” he concluded the video. ALSO READ: BTS members condemn George Floyd's death & support Black Lives Matter movement: We will stand together

