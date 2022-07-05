Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis Wedding Anniversary: When the actress opened up about their 'meant to be' love story

On Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 7th wedding anniversary, let's dive into memory lane and zoom in on the time when Kunis opened up about her destined love story with Kutcher on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During her time on the show in 2016, a year after the couple tied the knot, Kunis revealed how it all went down.

Corden asked the actress about the time when their relationship shifted from the "friend zone to the end zone." Although the Black Swan actress was dodgy she still opened up and revealed the truth. Kunis noted that their story unravelled exactly how their two movies did which they were working on at the same time coincidentally, referring to Kunis' Friends with Benefits and Kutcher's No Strings Attached. Kunis remarked, "If we would have just paid attention to how those movies turned out, we would know that we can't go into a relationship this way and yet we did exactly as both those movies."

Kunis disclosed how they did things exactly like in the movies as she said that the couple "literally shook hands" in hopes of having fun in their youth but things turned serious very quickly and three months later they ended up living together and soon got married and had a child.

But Corden was not satisfied with Kunis' answer as he pushed Kunis and asked exactly when things started to change between them. She shared that for the longest time she and Kutcher were just friends as both of them worked on the Tv show That 70s Show together. She even mentioned how the vibe never got romantic at the time as she was still young, Kutcher even did her chemistry homework.

However, after many years their lives once again crossed paths. Kunis explained that throughout their twenties the two kept in contact with "AOL ichat" but things shifted when she ran into him at the award show and thought at first glance that something was different. She elaborated that on seeing Kutcher, she gasped and told herself to "stop it" while her heart skipped a beat. On the night, he asked her to join his house warming party which she later found out was to set her up with a friend but the two ended up together. Kunis summed up her flashback and added, "It was all meant to be."

