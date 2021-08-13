Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis share LIVE footage of bath time after sparking a debate about shower habits

After starting a whole debate about bathing habits, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently poked fun at the after-effects of their confessions. If you didn’t know, it all started last week when the duo told Dax Shepherd and Kristen Dunst that they don’t often wash themselves and their kids.

After their confessions, Dax and Kristen also revealed that they wait for “the stink” to wash their kids, later MCU star Gyllenhaal also admitted that he isn’t super prompt with his bathing habits: "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he told Vanity Fair. Some stars like Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, and Cardi B poked fun at the not-bathing trend and clarified that they bathe regularly.

Now, after the whole debacle, Ashton took to Instagram and shared a video of himself and wife Mila Kunis, bathing their kids--daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4. In the video, Mila can be seen saying “It’s water! It’s water,” “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?”, Ashton teased.

While Mila laughed, Ashton continued, “Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?” Mila then responded, “We’re bathing our children.” Ashton then joked that this is the “fourth time this week” they’ve cleaned their kids, while Mila said through giggles, “It’s too much.” “Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?” Ashton said sarcastically.

