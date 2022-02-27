Ashton Kutcher pledges support for wife Mila Kunis' native country amid Russian invasion: I stand with Ukraine

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine following Russian invasion, the European nation has been gathering massive support online as well as from celebs who have been doing their bit to help out refugees by raising donations. Actor Ashton Kutcher also took to Twitter to express his support for Ukraine which is also his wife Mila Kunis' native country.

Taking to Twitter, Kutcher wrote, "I stand with Ukraine." Kutcher's statement came after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine earlier this week following months of warning. For the unreversed, Ukraine happens to be Ashton's actress wife and his That 70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis' home country. Kunis was born and raised in Ukraine until the age of 7, following which she and her family immigrated to the United States.

Check out Ashton Kutcher's tweet here:

Previously, Mila had opened up about growing up in Ukraine during an interview with the Los Angeles Times where she said that her family fled the country and immigrated to the United States "right at the fall [of the Soviet Union]." She further added, "It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything," Kunis explained. "They came with $250."

Among other celebrities who have also come forward in supporting Ukraine include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who recently announced that they will be matching donations and have encouraged their fans to pitch in to help out refugees who have been displaced following the Russian attack. Other celebrities have also been sharing important links to resources on their social media.

ALSO READ: Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine to shoot the documentary on ongoing Russian invasion