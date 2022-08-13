Ashton Kutcher REVEALS if wife Mila Kunis liked his new mustache look in upcoming release Vengeance

In a recent chat with guest host David Alan Grier on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ashton Kutcher opened up about his upcoming film and shared how his wife Mila Kunis reacted to his moustache for his next role. In B.J. Novak's directorial debut Vengeance, Kutcher is set to return to the industry after a break as a Texas-sized character.

During the interview, Kutcher talked about taking on the role and loving Novak's script, "This character, when I first saw it, I was like, 'This is interesting.' He kinda had this Boss Hog vibe to him." He added, "I was like, 'Alright, I think this guy has got, like, this air of sophistication.'" As for the moustache, Kutcher revealed with a laugh that Kunis "had to deal with it. And that was all fun." Kutcher quipped, "We've been together for seven years. She was like, 'Oh, it's like a different guy!'

Kutcher also reveals how Kunis made hu give up his ticket to space via Virgin Galactic. He recalls, "I was supposed to be on the first flight," he added, "and then we had kids. And she was like, 'Do you want to be on the first flight or, like, the 50th flight? She had sound logic and -- yeah, she made me give it up," per ET.

Although recently Kutcher has opened up about his battles with Vasculitis, during this interview, he did not mention his condition but did talk about his painful prep to run a marathon in support of his nonprofit, Thorn. He explains, "I went for a training run last weekend, I did like 17 miles, my nipples started to bleed, man." He continued, "What is happening right now? My legs were fine but my nipples were on fire."

