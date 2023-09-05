'Ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr...': When Tom Holland compared Marvel superhero movies to Oscar-worthy films, calling them 'real art'

Tom Holland is most commonly known for his role as Spider-Man in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. But in 2021, the controversy over whether Marvel films are art or not raged on after legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese referred to superhero flicks as theme parks and not cinema. But Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home became a massive blockbuster, after which the actor felt superhero films were deserving of award consideration, including the Oscars.

Tom Holland revealed that superhero films deserve an Oscar

In 2021, during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscar Best Picture effort for Spider-Man: No Way Home, star Tom Holland defended superhero flicks as real art. Holland weighed in on whether genre films are healthy for the industry, joining Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who memorably dubbed Marvel movies not cinema.

He said, "You could ask [Martin] Scorsese, 'Would you want to make a Marvel movie?' But he has no idea since he has never made one. I've made Marvel movies as well as films that have been nominated for Oscars, and the only difference is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character and the way the director etches out the story and character development, it's all the same, just on a bigger scale. So I believe they are genuine works of art."

Holland, of course, had been in three Spider-Man films, but he first came to prominence in the 2012 movie The Impossible, about a family battling to survive in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. That picture was extensively discussed during the awards season that year.

He went on to mention several other MCU stars who had effectively navigated both worlds. Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, "When you're making these films, you know that millions of people will see them, good or bad, whereas when you're making a small indie film, no one will watch it if it's not very good, so it comes with different levels of pressure. You can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., or Scarlett Johansson about folks who have made Oscar-worthy movies as well as superhero movies, and they will tell you that they are the same."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in 2021 and grossed a whopping $1.91 billion worldwide.

Tom Holland recently wished his girlfriend Zendaya a happy birthday

On Friday, Tom Holland shared a photo of Zendaya relaxing on a boat surrounded by water on his Instagram Stories. She was dressed in a scuba diving suit and equipment. Zendaya grinned and gave a thumbs-up in the photograph. To which he captioned the shot, "My birthday girl (heart eyes emoji)."

Meanwhile, Zendaya was seen taking her pets on a walk through a woodland in the next photo. In the photo, she was dressed in a gray blouse, matching leggings, and white sneakers. However, Holland didn't add a caption, but he did add heart-eye emojis.

The Spider-Man actor did not share a photo of them together, but he did post a snapshot of himself on Saturday. He plunged into the water in shorts from a boat in the photo.

In the meantime, Tom Holland was last seen in the June release of The Crowded Room. In contrast, Holland is currently working on a Spider-Man sequel, which is set to be published next year. He is also said to be working on the MCU's Avengers sequel, which is planned to be published in 2027.

