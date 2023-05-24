Asteroid City receives standing ovation after its Cannes premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks attend

Asteroid City, the much-awaited science fiction-comedy film helmed by the renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson, is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release. Ahead of the global release, the movie which features a stellar star cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, and others in the key roles, had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Asteroid City, which is set in a fictional desert town in America, has won the hearts of audiences and has been receiving excellent reviews.

Asteroid City receives a standing ovation after its Cannes premiere

As per the reports published by Variety, the Wes Anderson directorial received a 6-minute-long standing ovation from audiences at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, who were totally impressed by the film and its excellent performances. Asteroid City's exceptional star cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, and others attended the grand world premiere of the film which was held at the Grand Palais, along with the film’s director Wes Anderson.

"I’m so pleased to show the movie for the first time. We have never seen it before ourselves. Thank you to our cast of stupendous actors playing actors," said the filmmaker, who addressed the media and audiences before the world premiere of the much-awaited film. Asteroid City marks Anderson's 11th outing as a filmmaker, after several notable outings including Moonrise Kingdom and Isle Of Dogs.

About Asteroid City

The Wes Anderson directorial is set in a fictional town in America in 1955. "The movie revolves around its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more," reads its official summary. Along with Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, and Tom Hanks, the movie features a stellar supporting cast including Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Jack Ryan, and others in key roles.

