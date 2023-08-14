Asteroid City: Where to watch Scarlett Johansson starrer online? Streaming details, release date, and more

Scarlett Johansson’s most recent film is now streaming on Peacock Streaming Service after its successful release in the theaters. The film is based in the year 1955 and showcases a perfect blend of comedy, drama, romance and sci-fi. The movie revolves around a group of students and parents at a stargazing convention set in the titled location. They find themselves stuck at the location after witnessing incomprehensible occurrences.

Asteroid City storyline explained

Asteroid City is set in the fictional desert town of the same name. The city hosts a stargazing convention every year to celebrate the day when an asteroid struck the region millenia ago. This impactful event prompted the establishment of numerous scientific facilities within the town, dedicated to surveilling any future cosmic events – an irony they're oblivious to, as another significant space phenomenon is about to occur in the city.

In an unexpected turn of events, an alien spacecraft makes a sudden appearance in the town, leaving the convention organizers and its participants amazed by this unearthly encounter. The astonishing occurrence leads the US government to impose a lockdown on Asteroid City, not allowing anyone to leave the city without further notice. As the once-remote town becomes populated with so many unfamiliar faces, Anderson crafts an entertaining scenario where his cast of characters finds themselves communicating with people of different personalities.

Asteroid City cast, release date and trailer

Asteroid City is packed with an impressive all-star cast including Scarlett Johansson, Augie Steenbeck, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Midge Campbell, General Gibson, Bryan Crantson and many others. Asteroid City first came into public limelight in September 2020, even before Wes Anderson made an official announcement of his forthcoming film. The primary shooting location was Spain spanning from August to October 2021. During this period Bill Murray disclosed the title of the film. Initially, Bill was set to join the set as the movie's extensive ensemble cast. However, he had to withdraw from the film when he contracted COVID 19, just before acting in his scenes.

Asteroid City premiered in Cannes on May 23, 2023. And Later, it was released on June 16, 2023 in the United States and other countries. Watchout the official trailer of The Asteroid City here:

