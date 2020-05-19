ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, NCT’s Jaehyun pen apologies for Itaewon outing a day after Big Hit apologises for Jungkook

After Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Fantagio and Pledis Entertainment issued statements on behalf of Jungkook, Jaehyun, Cha Eunwoo and Mingyu, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, NCT’s Jaehyun pen apologies for Itaewon outing.

Several South Korean pop singers, including BTS singer Jungkook, have come under fire after reports revealed the pop idols were spotted in Itaewon a few weeks ago. JK along with ASTRO singer Cha Eunwoo, NCT member Jaehyun and SEVENTEEN‘s Mingyu were spotted enjoying a night out in the neighborhood of Itaewon, which became the hotspot for the recent resurgence of the coronavirus in South Korea. While Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Fantagio and Pledis Entertainment issued statements on behalf of Jungkook, Jaehyun, Cha Eunwoo and Mingyu.

Now, Cha Eunwoo penned a handwritten apology, reacting to the Itaewon controversy. The singer took to social media and shared his apology note. As translated by Koreaboo, his note reads, "Hello, this is Cha Eunwoo. First of all, I would like to apologize to everyone who may have been disappointed by my poor actions. Even now, there are many medical workers and Koreans still working hard to attempt to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic in Korea. I am reflecting on my actions for going to a restaurant and bar in Itaewon with my friends, not following social distancing recommendations even though I also participated in the “Thanks To You Challenge”."

"I am sincerely sorry for disappointing my fans who have believed in me and support me, and sincerely sorry to the many people who have watched over me until now. I am also very sorry to my members, agency staff, and the many people around me. I will work harder to become a person who thinks and acts more carefully, in order to repay all of the precious love I have received. Once again, I would like to apologize for worrying many people," he added.

The handwritten apology came after Fantagio issued a statement on the singer's behalf. The statement read, "Cha Eunwoo did not visit the venue that the first confirmed case in Itaewon was in early May. We also received a response from the Korean Center for Disease Control that if he had no symptoms, the test for Coronavirus would not be required. However, for the health and safety of the artists and people around him, Cha Eunwoo got tested and received a negative test result. Regardless of the reasons, it was unwise for Cha Eunwoo, our artist, to visit Itaewon at a time where Koreans are practicing social distancing. He deeply regrets that he has not made a sincere effort to keep his social distance from others."

NCT’s Jaehyun also reached out to his fans and apologised for the controversy. He wrote, "Hello this is Jaehyun. I am truly sorry for hurting many people through my actions during this hard time. I am reflecting on my actions of going to a bar and a restaurant in Itaewon during the recommended social distancing period."

SM Entertainment previously addressed the controversy and said, "Jaehyun had no symptoms, but as Coronavirus started to spread due to the Itaewon club, he voluntarily underwent a test for Coronavirus and tested negative. Jaehyun is deeply reflecting on how he was not careful during the period where everyone was supposed to refrain from regular meetings and keep social distance instead."

Meanwhile, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement reacting to Jungkook's Itaewon visit. The Korean entertainment management company wrote, "It is true Jungkook visited Itaewon. However, at the time of his visit, he did not go to the same venue that had the confirmed case in early May. He went about a week before that case occurred," the statement read.

"In addition, we decided that it would not be appropriate to disclose the artists’ personal daily life activities to the public because we voluntarily took measures such as taking the Coronavirus test, according to government guidelines. However, there is no excuse to this decision, as it showed that we clearly did not recognize the seriousness of social distancing during this time, as the artists’ managing agency," the statement added. The agency also confirmed that Jungkook is not showing any symptoms of Coronavirus. "Jungkook is deeply reflecting on the fact that he has not faithfully participated in the efforts of keeping social distance," Big Hit said.

