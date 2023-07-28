Astroworld concert tragedy: Police report drops hours after Travis Scott releases his new album

The Houston police department has finally dropped an investigation report on Travis Scott's Astroworld concert tragedy. As per the latest updates, the police dropped the reports just hours after the American rapper dropped his new album Utopia. For the unversed, the Astroworld concert tragedy, that happened in 2021 had resulted in the death of over 10 people and left more than a dozen of the audience hurt. The 1266 pages-long report reportedly took over four weeks to complete.

The police report suggests there was criminal liability on Travis Scott's part

According to the Houston police department's investigation reports, there was no criminal liability on rapper Travis Scott's part, as far as the Astroworld concert tragedy is concerned. The police report has come out after a Harris County grand jury declined to charge anyone, including the famous American rapper in the criminal investigation of the Astroworld Fest tragedy. However, the police report indeed suggests that the tragedy could have been avoided.

Houston Police department drops official statement

The Houston police department later dropped an official statement on its official Twitter handle, revealing the summary of the report. "Following the conclusion of grand jury proceedings regarding the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, the Houston police department pledged to publicly release the investigation report detailing HPD's investigation into the incident," reads the police department's statement, which confirms that the investigation is completed.

"Items in the report have been redacted in accordance with applicable law and privacy concerns including, but not limited to, dates of birth, social security numbers, and addresses," the statement further reads. "We continue to pray for the victims and families affected by the Astroworld tragedy," concluded the police department.

Check out the police department's Twitter post, below:

About Travis Scott's new album

As mentioned before, the Houston police department's official report on the Astroworld concert tragedy came out just hours after Travis Scott released his latest music album, Utopia. The fourth studio album of the rapper-singer was released on July 28, 2023, via Cactus Jack and Epic Records, and features a total number of 19 songs. Scott has teamed up with his rumored girlfriend SZA, along with many other leading artists.

ALSO READ: Utopia: Travis drops new album featuring alleged beau SZA, along with Beyonce, Drake and more; Check full list