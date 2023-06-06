Astrud Gilberto, Bossa nova icon passes away at 83

Veteran singer Astrud Gilberto is no more. She passed away on June 5. Astrud, who rose to fame after The Girl From Ipanema was 83 years old. The legendary singer’s son Marcelo confirmed the news of his mother’s death. However, no details on her death have been released yet. And, the reason behind the death of Astrud Gilberto is unknown.

Astrud Gilberto passes away at 83

Bossa nova icon Astrud Gilberto’s son Marcelo confirmed the news of her death recently and her granddaughter Sofia, who is also a musician, expressed her grief on Instagram. She highlighted her grandmother's pioneering role in bringing bossa nova to the world. Sofia described Astrud as the face as well as the voice of bossa nova on a global scale while emphasizing her everlasting impact on the genre.

In her emotional post for her grandmother, Sofia wrote, “I love and will love Astrud forever. She was the face and voice of bossa nova in most parts of the planet. Astrud will forever be in our hearts.”

Who was Astrud Gilberto?

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto was born on March 29, 1940, in Salvador, State of Bahia in Brazil. Her genre of music was Jazz. She was renowned for her iconic rendition of The Girl from Ipanema. In the 1960s, she recorded an impressive discography of 16 studio albums along with two live records during her career. She was the daughter of a Brazilian mother and German father. Her father decided to name his three daughters after goddesses of German mythology – Astrud, Eda and Iduna. When Astrud was eight years old, the family moved to an ocean-front home in Rio de Janeiro, where she studied at the Colégio de Aplicação.

Astrud’s involvement with ‘Garota de Ipanema’ (Girl from Ipanema)

Astrud Gilberto’s involvement with ‘Garota de Ipanema’ (Girl from Ipanema) came about by chance. It was originally composed in 1962 by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes. The song was recorded in English as The Girl from Ipanema by American saxophonist Stan Getz and Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto on March 18, 1963. A&R engineer Phil Ramone revealed that during the record session, Astrud Gilberto volunteered to sing on the track when the opportunity arose in the control room. Though not a professional singer, she became the unexpected choice to perform the lyrics translated by Norman Gimbel.

The Girl from Ipanema became a global sensation. It sold over five million copies worldwide, elevating the popularity of bossa nova music on an international scale. Notably, Gilberto's vocals on the song earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Performance by a female. Moreover, the track itself won the Grammy for Song of the Year. Despite the song's success, Gilberto received only $120 in session fees for her work.

Meanwhile, not only her fans, but also her collaborators, and music directors poured tributes to Astrud Gilberto as everyone is in grief. The music industry will forever acknowledge Gilberto's immense contribution to Brazilian music and the lives she touched throughout her career.





