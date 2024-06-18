‘At Least 10 Death Threats’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Facing Hate On Social Media

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case and her life after getting out of prison have always been a topic of interest for many people online. Since coming out of jail, she has garnered a huge following on social media, but with that came online hate as well.

Blanchard opened up about it in her reality show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. She revealed some of the most horrific comments that she received on social media. Read ahead to know more about it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals the hateful comments she received

As per People, in her reality show’s third episode, aired on June 17, Blanchard spoke about garnering media attention after getting out of prison and also about getting a huge number of followers on Instagram.

She revealed that she once checked her direct messages where she found at least ten “death threats”. Blanchard went on to read the hateful comments she received from users.

Blanchard read a hate message that said, “You stupid waste of space. Wait until you are canceled by real people. That’ll ruin your life.” Another user wrote, “You are going to wish you are back behind bars. I can’t wait to be a part of tearing you down bit by bit. You deserve nothing but to be six feet under or locked away forever.”

According to People, in the episode, Blanchard revealed that another person wrote to her about real kids battling cancer and real-life problems, unlike her who went along because her mother said so. The person addressed her as a “poor excuse for a human being,” and wished the worst for her.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard worries about receiving hateful messages

In the episode, Blanchard expressed her concerns about a hater getting physical with her. She said that she understands that many people are upset because she came out of prison and the first thing she was “jolted” into was fame.

She questioned what would happen if a hater got a little too comfortable with their feelings and came up to Blanchard and punched her or got physical with her. She added that this is a “dangerous situation.”

Blanchard also questions being at risk for dangerous people when the backlash comes at her. But this isn't the first time she has spoken about facing online criticism.

Back in May, during the Lifetime panel, she spoke with People about how her mental health has suffered due to her relationship with social media.

She told the outlet that she is an introvert and when she came out, the media “storm” hit her. Blanchard added that initially she was touched by the positivity that people showed her but then it quickly turned negativity and it impacted her mental health negatively.

New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up airs on Lifetime every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

