'At least feels productive to...': When Emma Stone got candid about using her real-life experiences to act

Emma Stone, a renowned actress in Hollywood, has left an indelible mark with her exceptional talent and versatility. Known for her distinctive charm and wit, she effortlessly transitions between genres, captivating audiences in both comedy and drama. Her breakthrough came with Easy A, and she's since received critical acclaim and awards for performances in movies like La La Land and The Favourite. Emma's ability to deeply inhabit her characters and convey a wide range of emotions has solidified her as a beloved figure in the film industry, earning her a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades.

Emma Stone on using real experiences to act

In an exclusive interview with Elle magazine, La La Land star Emma Stone got candid about using her real-life experiences to act. The interviewer questioned Stone, “When you act, do you use your imagination? Do you use wounds from the past?” She responded, “Well, I tend to use a lot of stuff that has actually happened in my life, and I pull from feelings that came with certain experiences. Then it at least feels productive to have all these feelings [laughs], which is why I started acting in general. And I guess I use my imagination to an extent.”

Emma Stone talks about her thirties

During the conversation, the interviewer mentioned, “Thirty, flirty, and thriving!” Stone added, “My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?”

She further replied to her last question to herself, “It’s been an interesting thing to ruminate on. I love to ruminate.”

